Scandinavia's most scenic fjords: A list
What's the story
Scandinavia is home to some of the most stunning fjords in the world. These natural wonders, carved by glaciers, offer breathtaking views and unique experiences for travelers. From Norway's iconic landscapes to Sweden's hidden gems, each fjord has its own charm and allure. In this article, we explore the most scenic fjords in Scandinavia, highlighting their distinctive features and what makes them worth visiting.
#1
Norway's Geirangerfjord: A UNESCO gem
Geirangerfjord is another UNESCO World Heritage site and is famous for its steep cliffs and cascading waterfalls.
Surrounded by lush greenery and snow-capped peaks, this fjord offers stunning views from various vantage points.
Tourists can take boat tours to get up close with the Seven Sisters waterfall, or hike trails that give panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
#2
Sweden's Sognefjord: A vast expanse
Sognefjord is the longest fjord in Norway and one of the longest in the world. Stretching over 200 kilometers, it offers a diverse range of scenery, from deep waters to towering mountains.
The fjord is dotted with small villages where you can experience traditional Norwegian culture.
Kayaking along its calm waters gives you a chance to explore its many branches and inlets.
#3
Iceland's Naeroyfjord: Narrow beauty
Naeroyfjord is famous for its narrow passageway between steep cliffs, making it one of the most dramatic fjords in Norway.
This UNESCO-listed site gives breathtaking views from both land and sea.
Tourists can take ferry rides through this narrow stretch or hike on nearby trails for stunning views from above.
#4
Denmark's Lysefjord: Rugged terrain
Lysefjord is famous for its rugged terrain and dramatic rock formations, including the famous Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock).
Rising 604 meters above sea level, this flat-topped cliff offers stunning views over the fjord below.
Hiking to Preikestolen requires a moderate level of fitness, but rewards climbers with breathtaking vistas across the Lysefjord and beyond.