Looking for a healthy snack? Try this chaat
What's the story
Moth bean chaat is a delicious and nutritious alternative to fried snacks. This traditional dish, made from moth beans, is not just crunchy but also packed with protein and fiber. It is a popular street food in many parts of India, loved for its tangy and spicy flavors. If you want to satisfy your cravings without compromising on health, moth bean chaat is the perfect option.
#1
Nutritional benefits of moth beans
Moth beans are rich in protein, making them an excellent source of plant-based protein.
They also contain essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and folate.
The high fiber content helps with digestion and keeps you full for longer.
Including moth beans in your diet can help you meet your daily nutritional requirements without consuming excess calories or unhealthy fats.
#2
Preparing moth bean chaat at home
Making moth bean chaat at home is simple and requires minimal ingredients.
Soak the moth beans overnight to soften them, then boil until tender.
Mix with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lemon juice for added flavor.
Season with salt and chaat masala to taste.
This simple preparation ensures you get a fresh, hygienic version of this popular snack.
#3
Variations to try out
There are several variations of moth bean chaat that you can try out, depending on your taste.
For a sweeter version, add pomegranate seeds or chopped mangoes. If you like it spicier, add more green chilies or red chili powder.
You can also top it with sev or papdi for an extra crunch, without adding too many calories.
#4
Cost-effective snacking option
One of the best things about moth bean chaat is that it is cost-effective compared to other snacking options available in the market today.
Moth beans are inexpensive when bought in bulk from local markets or grocery stores.
This makes it an affordable choice for those looking to eat healthy on a budget without compromising on taste or texture.