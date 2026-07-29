Mount Longonot: A hiking destination in Kenya
What's the story
Mount Longonot, a dormant volcano located in Kenya's Rift Valley, is a hiker's paradise. The mountain, which rises to 2,776 meters, offers breathtaking views and a unique geological experience. Its steep trails, diverse ecosystems, and natural beauty attract adventurers from all over the world. Climbing Mount Longonot is not just about physical endurance but also about witnessing the natural beauty of Kenya's landscape.
Preparation
Preparing for the climb
Before embarking on a Mount Longonot hike, it is important to prepare well.
Start by checking the weather conditions, as they can affect trail safety.
Carry enough water and snacks to keep your energy levels up during the climb.
Wear comfortable hiking boots with good grip, as the trails can be rocky and steep.
A hat and sunscreen are also advisable to protect against sun exposure.
Trail insights
Understanding the trail
The trail around Mount Longonot is about 13 kilometers long and usually takes four to six hours to complete.
The ascent is steep, with an elevation gain of around 600 meters.
Hikers will encounter various terrains, including forests at lower altitudes and open grasslands near the summit.
The trail also features several lookout points offering panoramic views of Lake Naivasha and surrounding landscapes.
Wildlife
Wildlife encounters on the way
Mount Longonot is home to a variety of wildlife, which you may spot while trekking.
The area is home to zebras, giraffes, and various antelope species.
Birdwatchers will also be delighted by the presence of numerous bird species, including ostriches and eagles.
Respect their habitat by maintaining a safe distance from all animals you encounter on your journey.
Safety
Safety tips for hikers
Safety should always be a priority when hiking Mount Longonot or any other trail in Kenya.
It is advisable to start your hike early in the morning to avoid the heat of the day.
Always travel in groups for added safety and support.
Inform someone about your plans before heading out, and carry a fully charged mobile phone for emergencies.