Mountain bikers, don't miss these trails in Gabon
What's the story
Gabon, a Central African country, is famous for its lush rainforests and diverse wildlife. While most people know it for its natural beauty, few know that it is a mountain biking paradise. With its rugged terrains and scenic routes, Gabon offers an exhilarating experience for mountain biking enthusiasts. From coastal trails to forested paths, Gabon's landscape provides the perfect backdrop for adventure seekers looking to explore off the beaten path.
#1
Coastal trails along Libreville
The coastal trails near Libreville make for an ideal starting point for mountain bikers. These trails snake along the Atlantic Ocean, giving stunning views of the sea and the coastline. The terrain is mostly flat, with some challenging sections, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders. Bikers can enjoy the fresh sea breeze while riding through sandy paths and rocky outcrops.
#2
Lush forest routes in Lope National Park
Lope National Park is famous for its dense forests and diverse wildlife. The park has several mountain biking routes that wind through thick vegetation and offer a chance to spot animals in their natural habitat. These routes are more challenging than coastal ones, with steep inclines and uneven surfaces. Riders should be prepared for sudden weather changes as they navigate through this biodiverse area.
#3
Scenic views at Ivindo River Trails
The Ivindo River region has some of Gabon's most picturesque mountain biking trails. These paths follow the riverbanks, offering breathtaking views of the waterway as it snakes through the lush landscape. Riders can expect a mix of terrain types here, from smooth gravel paths to rocky sections requiring technical skills. The area is also known for its birdlife, adding another layer of interest to the ride.
Tip 1
Tips for safe biking in Gabon
Safety should always be your priority when biking in Gabon. Make sure you have a reliable bike with proper gear, like helmets, gloves, and knee pads, before heading out on trails. Carry enough water to stay hydrated, especially during hot days when temperatures rise quickly under the sun's glare. Also, inform someone about your route plan, just in case of emergencies.