Mumbai ranks 5th globally in TasteAtlas 2026 food city list 

Mumbai has been ranked the fifth-best food city in the world by TasteAtlas, a global platform that rates and reviews traditional dishes and restaurants. The ranking comes as a recognition of India's rich culinary diversity, with six Indian cities making it to the top 100 list. The other Indian cities are Delhi , Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Culinary diversity Mumbai's culinary scene: A blend of flavors Mumbai's ranking on the list is a testament to its vibrant street food culture and diverse culinary offerings. The city is known for its wide range of flavors, from vada pav and pav bhaji to bhelpuri, Bombay sandwiches, Bombil fry, and ragda pattice. Its multicultural population has also contributed to a melting pot of cuisines like Parsi, Goan, Maharashtrian delicacies as well as international fare.

Northern delights Amritsar and Delhi: North India's culinary gems Amritsar, known for its Golden Temple and Punjabi hospitality, has been ranked 48th on the TasteAtlas list. The city is famous for its sarson da saag, makki ki roti, lassi, and chole kulche. Meanwhile, New Delhi comes in at 53rd place with a rich food culture that blends Mughlai richness with modern street snacks like chaat and golgappa.

Southern flavors Hyderabad and Kolkata: South India's culinary capitals Hyderabad, the city of pearls, has been ranked 54th on the list. The city is globally celebrated for its Hyderabadi biryani but also offers haleem, pathar ka gosht, and Irani chai with Osmania biscuits. Kolkata, India's cultural capital, finds its place at 73rd position with a blend of Bengali traditions and colonial/global influences reflected in its rosogolla, mishti doi (sweet yogurt), puchkas (hollow puris filled with spicy water), and fish curries.