Visiting Mumbai? Eat these authentic snacks

Mumbai , the ever-bustling metropolis, is famous for its lively street food culture. And among the plethora of culinary delights, vegetarian street breakfasts occupy a special corner. They are not just cheap but also give you an authentic taste of local flavors that are rich and satisfying. Spicy or sweet, Mumbai's streets dish out breakfast options for every taste bud. Here are some unique vegetarian street breakfasts you should try today.

Spicy delight Vada pav: The quintessential breakfast Often dubbed the Indian burger, vada pav is a staple breakfast dish in Mumbai. It features a spicy potato filling, wrapped in a gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown. This vada is then placed between pav (bread) with chutneys and fried green chilies for an added kick. Costing around ₹15 to ₹20 a piece, it makes for an affordable, filling start to the day.

Flavorful curry Misal pav: A spicy curry treat Misal pav is another hot favorite breakfast option which consists of spicy curry from sprouted lentils topped with farsan (crunchy snacks), onions, tomatoes, and coriander. Accompanied with pav on the side, this dish delivers a punch with its strong flavors and different textures. Priced usually between ₹30 to ₹50 per plate, misal pav serves nutrition and taste in one meal.

Flattened rice dish Poha: Light yet satisfying Poha is prepared from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice. This light yet filling dish is ideal for those who like to have something less spicy in the morning. A plate of poha typically costs around ₹20 to ₹30, making it a budget-friendly option for breakfast seekers.