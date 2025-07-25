Chickpea lovers, you must try these dishes

Chickpeas or garbanzo beans are the most versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of vegetarian dishes. Loaded with protein and fiber, chickpeas make an ideal option for anyone who wants to have healthy and filling meals. Here are five delightful chickpea-based vegetarian dishes you can relish at home.

Creamy spread Classic hummus dip Hummus is a classic Middle Eastern dip made from blended chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. Smooth, creamy, and with a slightly nutty flavor, hummus can be served as an appetizer or snack with pita bread or fresh vegetables like carrots and cucumbers. Not only is it delicious, but it is also rich in nutrients like protein and healthy fats.

Flavorful stew Spicy chickpea curry Chickpea curry is a staple in many cuisines across the globe. This spicy stew features chickpeas cooked along with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices such as cumin and coriander. This makes for a hearty dish bursting with bold flavors that tastes great with rice or flatbread. Chickpea curry is an excellent source of plant-based protein, and is filling yet satisfying.

Crunchy treat Roasted chickpeas snack Roasted chickpeas are another easy-to-prepare snack that is crunchy and flavorful. All it takes is tossing cooked chickpeas with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika or spices of your choice, and then roasting them in the oven until crispy. These roasted treats can be munched on throughout the day or added to salads for extra texture.