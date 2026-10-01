Give mung beans a tasty twist with these recipes
What's the story
Mung beans are a staple in many cuisines, and for good reason. These tiny legumes are packed with nutrients, making them an excellent addition to any diet. Rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, mung beans can be prepared in a variety of ways to suit different tastes and preferences. Here are five delicious mung bean recipes that highlight the versatility and health benefits of this amazing ingredient.
Dish 1
Spicy mung bean salad
A spicy mung bean salad is the perfect combination of crunchy vegetables and zesty flavors.
Start by boiling mung beans until tender. Toss them with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.
Add lime juice, chili powder, salt, and pepper for seasoning.
This refreshing salad is not just tasty, but also loaded with nutrients that promote digestion and boost immunity.
Dish 2
Creamy mung bean soup
Creamy mung bean soup is a comforting dish that warms you up on chilly days.
Cook mung beans with vegetable broth until soft. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without adding dairy products.
Season with garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin powder, and coriander powder for added flavor.
This soup is rich in antioxidants and supports heart health.
Dish 3
Stir-fried mung bean sprouts
Stir-fried mung bean sprouts make for a quick side dish or main course when paired with rice or noodles.
Heat oil in a pan; add garlic cloves, followed by the mung bean sprouts. Stir-fry them for a few minutes until they are tender yet crisp.
Season with soy sauce or tamari for an umami flavor boost while keeping it gluten-free if desired.
Dish 4
Sweet mung bean pudding
Sweet mung bean pudding makes for a delightful dessert option.
Cook the split yellow mung beans until soft. Blend them into a smooth paste.
Mix the paste with coconut milk and sugar for sweetness.
Cook the mixture over low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
Once thickened, pour it into bowls. Chill before serving to enjoy a creamy, sweet treat.
Dish 5
Savory mung bean pancakes
Savory mung bean pancakes make for an excellent breakfast or snack option, loaded with protein and fiber from the main ingredient itself!
Simply grind soaked whole green gram (mung) into a batter-like consistency.
Season it lightly using salt, pepper, and chopped green chilies (optional).
Cook on a hot griddle, flipping occasionally until golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot with chutney, pickle, or yogurt dip, depending on preference!