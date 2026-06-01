How to make mung bean pancakes

Mung bean pancakes are a delicious way to add more potassium to your diet. These savory pancakes, made from ground mung beans, are not just tasty but also packed with nutrients. Potassium is an important mineral that helps keep your blood pressure in check, and supports muscle and nerve function. By adding mung bean pancakes to your meals, you can enjoy a healthy dose of this important nutrient.

#1 Preparing the mung bean batter To prepare the batter for mung bean pancakes, soak mung beans overnight. This softens them and makes them easier to blend into a smooth paste. Once soaked, drain the beans and blend them with water until you have a thick batter. Add salt and spices of your choice for flavor. The consistency should be similar to that of pancake batter.

#2 Cooking the pancakes perfectly Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat, and lightly grease it with oil or cooking spray. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the skillet, spreading it into a round shape. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides. Repeat with the remaining batter, adjusting heat as necessary to prevent burning.

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#3 Serving suggestions for mung bean pancakes Mung bean pancakes can be served as is, or with various accompaniments for added flavor. Consider serving them with yogurt or chutney for a tangy contrast, or pair them with fresh vegetables like cucumber slices or lettuce leaves for added crunchiness. These pancakes also make an excellent base for open-faced sandwiches when topped with avocado slices or hummus.

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