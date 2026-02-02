Fan of green gram? You'll love these dishes

Mung bean or green gram sprouts are a versatile ingredient that can be used to make a variety of nutritious dishes. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a great addition to any meal. Here are five creative ways to include mung bean sprouts in your meals. From salads to stir-fries, these ideas will help you enjoy the health benefits of mung bean sprouts while adding variety to your diet.

Tip 1 Crunchy green gram salad A crunchy mung bean salad is an easy way to relish the freshness of these sprouts. Mix them with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers for a colorful dish. Add some lemon juice and olive oil for dressing. This salad not only tastes great but also provides you with essential nutrients such as vitamin C and fiber.

Tip 2 Stir-fried green gram sprouts with tofu Stir-frying mung bean sprouts with tofu makes for a protein-rich meal. Saute the sprouts with cubes of firm tofu, garlic, and soy sauce for flavoring. This dish is perfect for those looking for a quick yet filling meal option that doesn't compromise on nutrition.

Tip 3 Green gram sprout soup A warm bowl of mung bean sprout soup can be comforting as well as nourishing. Simply simmer the sprouts in vegetable broth with mushrooms and green onions. Season it with salt and pepper to taste. This light soup is ideal for any time of the day when you need something warm and wholesome.

Tip 4 Fresh spring rolls with green gram sprouts Fresh spring rolls stuffed with mung bean sprouts make for an ideal appetizer or snack option. Wrap the sprouts in rice paper along with lettuce leaves, carrots, and mint leaves. Serve them with a dipping sauce made from peanut butter or hoisin sauce for added flavor.