5 tasty dishes that put mung beans to good use

Spicy mung bean stew is a comforting dish popular in several African regions.

The stew is made by simmering mung beans with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a blend of spices, like cumin and coriander.

The result is a flavorful dish that pairs well with rice or flatbread.

The spices give the stew its signature heat while allowing the natural flavor of the mung beans to shine through.