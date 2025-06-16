Mushroom v/s tofu: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Mushrooms and tofu are two of the most preferred foods among vegetarians looking for nutritious substitutes.
They both have something unique to offer, which is why they continue to be a part of vegetarian diets.
But knowing how nutritious they actually are can help make better dietary choices.
Here's looking at the nutritious value of mushrooms and tofu and their health benefits.
Protein levels
Protein content comparison
Tofu has a high protein content, which makes it a good source of plant protein. It provides about eight grams of protein per 100 grams serving.
Mushrooms, however, are much lower in protein, with only about three grams per 100 grams serving.
If you are a vegetarian looking to up your protein intake, you might want to go with tofu.
Nutrient density
Vitamins and minerals abundance
Mushrooms are loaded with vitamins (like B vitamins) and minerals (like selenium and copper). They are also packed with antioxidants that aid in immune function.
Tofu is an excellent source of nutrients like calcium and iron but misses out on some of the vitamins found in mushrooms.
Including both in a diet will provide a wider range of nutrients.
Calorie count
Caloric value assessment
When it comes to caloric intake, mushrooms win as they are lower in calories than tofu.
A 100 grams serving of mushrooms has about 22 calories, while tofu has around 76 calories for the same amount.
Those keeping a track of calorie consumption may prefer mushrooms as a lighter option.
Fat levels
Fat content evaluation
Tofu has more fat than mushrooms as it is made from soy, but these are mostly healthy unsaturated fats that can help improve heart health when consumed in moderation.
Mushrooms have almost no fat, making them a good candidate for low-fat diets or those looking to cut down on fat.
Fiber intake
Fiber contribution analysis
Mushrooms are a great source of dietary fiber, which aids digestion and improves gut health.
There is about one gram of fiber in a 100 grams serving of mushrooms.
Tofu may have less fiber, but it still contributes to your daily fiber requirement, with about half a gram per similar serving size.
Including both the foods can improve your overall fiber intake in vegetarian meals.