Have you tried these dried chilies yet?

Dried chilies are a must-have in every kitchen. They bring an array of flavors and heat to the table. From mild to scorching hot, these chilies can make a world of difference in a simple recipe. Knowing the peculiarities of every type can help spice lovers choose wisely for their cooking needs. Here are some must-have dried chilies in every spice-loving kitchen.

Ancho chilies Ancho chilies: Mild and sweet Ancho chilies are dried poblano peppers that have a mild heat and sweet, fruity flavor with hints of raisin. They are widely used in Mexican cooking, especially in mole sauces and salsas. These chilies lend depth without overpowering heat, making them perfect for people who prefer milder spice levels. Rehydrating ancho chilies before using them enhances their flavor profile, blending them seamlessly into dishes.

Guajillo chilies Guajillo chilies: Versatile and tangy Guajillo chilies provide a moderate heat with a tangy undertone that pairs well with a lot of recipes. Their versatility makes them a common choice for sauces, soups, and stews. The slightly smoky flavor of guajillo chilies enhances dishes without overpowering other ingredients. Ground into powder or rehydrated into paste form, they make an excellent base for marinades and rubs.

Chipotle chilies Chipotle chilies: Smoky heat Chipotle chilies are smoked jalapenos that lend a signature smoky flavor and moderate heat to whatever dish they grace. These dried peppers are great for barbecue sauces, chili, or even dry rubs for grilling veggies or tofu skewers on the grill during summer cookouts at home. Their deep aroma makes them ideal add-ons when you want more than just plain spiciness but depth from smokiness too.