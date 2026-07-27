5 must-have legumes for every vegetarian kitchen

Lentils are available in different varieties, such as green, red, and brown.

Each kind has its own flavor and texture, making it suitable for different recipes.

Green lentils hold their shape well and are great for salads and soups, while red lentils cook quickly and are perfect for stews.

Brown lentils have an earthy flavor that goes well with savory dishes.

They are also high in protein and fiber, making them a nutritious choice.