Savor these 5 authentic Caribbean snacks
What's the story
The Caribbean has a vibrant culture and diverse culinary offerings, but what stands out the most are the snacks. Sweet or savory, these island treats give an insight into the region's heritage. Exploring Caribbean snacks can be an exciting journey into the heart of its food traditions, and you would love every bit of it.
#1
Sweet plantain chips delight
Sweet plantain chips are a favorite snack throughout the Caribbean islands. These chips are made from ripe plantains, thinly sliced and fried till crispy. They provide a sweet taste with a touch of saltiness that makes them addictive. Usually enjoyed as an afternoon snack or with dips, sweet plantain chips are loved for their simplicity and crunchiness.
#2
Cassava bread: A staple snack
Cassava bread is another traditional snack made of grated cassava root. Baked till crisp, this flatbread can be found in different forms across the Caribbean. It can be enjoyed as a snack or can be served with meals, as per your choice. Cassava bread's mild flavor makes it the ideal choice to pair with spreads or simply enjoy it on its own.
#3
Coconut drops: A sweet treat
Coconut drops are basically small confections, prepared by mixing grated coconut with sugar and spices and baking them into clusters. These treats perfectly capture the essence of tropical flavors with their chewy texture and rich taste profile. Coconut drops are usually savored during festivals but can also be seen at local markets all year round.
#4
Tamarind balls: Tangy goodness
Tamarind balls combine tangy tamarind pulp with sugar to deliver some bite-sized delights that pack quite a punch when it comes to flavor intensity. Rolled into small spheres coated lightly in sugar crystals or desiccated coconut flakes, these tangy-sweet morsels refresh on hot days while tantalizing taste buds along every bite taken.