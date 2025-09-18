5 must-try Lebanese snacks 

Lebanese cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and diverse ingredients, so if you're looking for authentic tastes, you can't go wrong with these delightful snacks. These treats usually include fresh vegetables, grains, and aromatic spices that make for a unique culinary experience. From savory pastries to refreshing salads, Lebanese snacks give you a peek into the region's vibrant food culture. Here are some must-try Lebanese snacks that promise to tantalize your taste buds.

Dish 1 Manakish: A popular flatbread Manakish is a traditional Lebanese flatbread spread with a variety of toppings including za'atar, cheese, or spinach. It can be eaten as a breakfast item or as a snack during the day. The thinly rolled-out dough is baked till the edges are crispy and the center remains soft. This versatile dish can also be personalized with various toppings according to taste.

Dish 2 Falafel: A crispy delight Falafels are deep-fried balls of ground chickpeas or fava beans mixed with herbs and spices. The crispy delights are generally served in pita bread with fresh vegetables and tahini sauce. Not just in Lebanon, Falafel is a hit across the Middle East for the texture and flavor it comes with.

Dish 3 Hummus: Creamy chickpea dip Hummus is a creamy dip made from blended chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. It makes for an excellent accompaniment to pita bread or raw vegetables like carrots or cucumbers. This nutritious snack provides you with protein content from chickpeas along with healthy fats present in olive oil.