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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Love savory snacks? Try these 5 veggie spreads
Love savory snacks? Try these 5 veggie spreads
Olive tapenade is a Mediterranean spread

Love savory snacks? Try these 5 veggie spreads

By Vinita Jain
Jul 16, 2026
02:11 pm
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Vegetarian spreads are a great way to add flavor and variety to your meals, especially if you love savory flavors. These spreads can be used as dips, sandwich fillings, or even as a topping for crackers and bread. They are usually made with vegetables, herbs, and spices that give a rich taste without any animal products. Here are five vegetarian spreads that promise to satisfy your savory cravings.

Hummus

Classic hummus delight

Hummus is a famous spread made from blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic.

This Middle Eastern delicacy is loved for its creamy texture and nutty flavor. It makes a great dip for veggies or pita bread and can also be used in sandwiches as a protein-rich filling.

Hummus is versatile and can be flavored with various ingredients like roasted red peppers or herbs.

Avocado spread

Creamy avocado spread

Avocado spread is another delicious option that is rich in healthy fats.

Just mash ripe avocados with lime juice, salt, and pepper for a simple yet flavorful spread.

You can also add ingredients like cilantro or jalapeños for an extra kick.

This spread goes well on toast or as an accompaniment to salads.

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Olive tapenade

Savory olive tapenade

Olive tapenade is a Mediterranean spread made from finely chopped olives, capers, garlic, and olive oil.

The mixture is usually blended into a paste-like consistency.

This tapenade is ideal for those who love bold flavors. It can be spread on bread or crackers as an appetizer or used as a topping on pizzas for added zest.

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Red pepper spread

Roasted red pepper spread

Roasted red pepper spread brings sweetness and smokiness to the table.

It is made by blending roasted red peppers with garlic, almonds (or walnuts), olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

This vibrant spread is perfect for adding depth to sandwiches or serving alongside cheese boards.

Spinach artichoke dip

Spinach artichoke dip alternative

Spinach artichoke dip is usually creamy and savory, made with spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, sour cream, and Parmesan cheese.

A vegetarian version can be made by replacing dairy with plant-based alternatives.

Use cashews blended with nutritional yeast and lemon juice, and season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

This way, you get a flavorful dip without losing the creaminess.

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