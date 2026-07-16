Love savory snacks? Try these 5 veggie spreads
What's the story
Vegetarian spreads are a great way to add flavor and variety to your meals, especially if you love savory flavors. These spreads can be used as dips, sandwich fillings, or even as a topping for crackers and bread. They are usually made with vegetables, herbs, and spices that give a rich taste without any animal products. Here are five vegetarian spreads that promise to satisfy your savory cravings.
Hummus
Classic hummus delight
Hummus is a famous spread made from blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic.
This Middle Eastern delicacy is loved for its creamy texture and nutty flavor. It makes a great dip for veggies or pita bread and can also be used in sandwiches as a protein-rich filling.
Hummus is versatile and can be flavored with various ingredients like roasted red peppers or herbs.
Avocado spread
Creamy avocado spread
Avocado spread is another delicious option that is rich in healthy fats.
Just mash ripe avocados with lime juice, salt, and pepper for a simple yet flavorful spread.
You can also add ingredients like cilantro or jalapeños for an extra kick.
This spread goes well on toast or as an accompaniment to salads.
Olive tapenade
Savory olive tapenade
Olive tapenade is a Mediterranean spread made from finely chopped olives, capers, garlic, and olive oil.
The mixture is usually blended into a paste-like consistency.
This tapenade is ideal for those who love bold flavors. It can be spread on bread or crackers as an appetizer or used as a topping on pizzas for added zest.
Red pepper spread
Roasted red pepper spread
Roasted red pepper spread brings sweetness and smokiness to the table.
It is made by blending roasted red peppers with garlic, almonds (or walnuts), olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
This vibrant spread is perfect for adding depth to sandwiches or serving alongside cheese boards.
Spinach artichoke dip
Spinach artichoke dip alternative
Spinach artichoke dip is usually creamy and savory, made with spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, sour cream, and Parmesan cheese.
A vegetarian version can be made by replacing dairy with plant-based alternatives.
Use cashews blended with nutritional yeast and lemon juice, and season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
This way, you get a flavorful dip without losing the creaminess.