Love savory snacks? Try these 5 veggie spreads

Hummus is a famous spread made from blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic.

This Middle Eastern delicacy is loved for its creamy texture and nutty flavor. It makes a great dip for veggies or pita bread and can also be used in sandwiches as a protein-rich filling.

Hummus is versatile and can be flavored with various ingredients like roasted red peppers or herbs.