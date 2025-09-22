Must-try Vietnamese snacks

Vietnamese cuisine is famous for its vibrant flavors and diversity. Among them, it's the snacks that are the most delightful ones and capture the essence of Vietnam 's culinary heritage. From sweet to savory, these snacks give a glimpse into the country's rich food culture. Be it exploring busy markets or chilling in a cafe, trying these snacks can make your Vietnam trip even better.

Dish 1 Banh trang tron: A flavorful mix Popularly known as banh trang tron, this delicious street snack comes from a mixture of rice paper with dried shrimp, peanuts, herbs, and other ingredients. The unique texture and flavor of this snack are what set it apart. The chewy base of rice paper, along with the freshness of herbs, makes this dish delicious. Sometimes, it's seasoned with chili sauce and lime juice, giving it a tangy kick that many find irresistible.

Dish 2 Che: Sweet dessert soup Che is a traditional Vietnamese dessert soup and it is available in a number of varieties. It generally contains ingredients such as beans, fruits, and coconut milk. Hot or cold, che makes a sweet treat that's refreshing and satisfying. Every region of Vietnam has its own variety of che, which makes it an exciting dish to try as you travel through the country.

Dish 3 Banh xeo: Crispy pancakes Banh xeo are crispy pancakes made from rice flour batter stuffed with vegetables like bean sprouts and mung beans. These are cooked till golden brown and served with fresh lettuce leaves and herbs to wrap before dipping into fish sauce-based condiments. The contrast of crispy pancake with fresh greens makes banh xeo an enjoyable snack experience.