Try these dishes using mustard seeds

A tiny spice with a pungent kick, mustard seed is a kitchen staple across the globe. From the hotness of mustard seeds, you can make a range of dishes that are not just tasty but also healthy. Here are five dishes that highlight the versatility of mustard seeds in various cuisines. Each dish has its own unique flavor, but all use mustard seeds as the key ingredient.

Dish 1 Spicy mustard seed chutney This Indian condiment pairs perfectly with snacks and meals. Prepared by grinding roasted mustard seeds with green chilies, coriander leaves, and tamarind paste, it packs a spicy punch. The tangy and spicy flavors make it an ideal accompaniment to rice or flatbreads. This chutney not only enhances the taste of dishes but also adds a zing to your meal.

Dish 2 Mustard seed pickles Mustard seed pickles are a staple in many households, owing to their long shelf life and intense flavor. The seeds are soaked in vinegar or lemon juice with spices like turmeric and fenugreek for a few days. The end result is a tangy pickle that goes well with sandwiches or can be eaten alone as a snack.

Dish 3 Mustard seed curry A traditional South Indian dish, mustard seed curry, is all about the earthy flavors of mustard seeds. The seeds are tempered with curry leaves, and then simmered with vegetables like eggplant or okra in coconut milk or tamarind broth. The curry is aromatic and slightly spicy, and goes well with steamed rice or dosa.

Dish 4 Mustard seed salad dressing This dressing gives a zesty twist to salads without overpowering the other ingredients. Ground mustard seeds mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper make for an emulsified dressing that adds depth to greens like arugula or spinach. It is perfect for those who love experimenting with salad dressings at home.