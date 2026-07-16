From spinach to quinoa: 5 muthia recipes to try
What's the story
Muthia, a traditional Gujarati snack, is being reinvented to cater to the modern palate. This steamed dumpling, usually made from gram flour and spices, is now being experimented with various ingredients and flavors. The innovation aims to make muthia more appealing to the younger generation as well as those looking for healthier snacking options. With a focus on nutrition and taste, these new versions of muthia are gaining popularity.
#1
Quinoa muthia: A nutritious twist
Quinoa muthia is another healthy version that replaces the traditional wheat flour with quinoa flour.
Quinoa is rich in protein and fiber, making it a healthier choice for those looking for nutritious snacks.
The dough is prepared by mixing quinoa flour with spices and steamed till cooked through.
This version of muthia appeals to health-conscious people who want to enjoy traditional snacks without compromising on nutrition.
#2
Palak muthia: Adding greens for health
Another variant of muthia that adds a healthy dose of greens is palak muthia.
Spinach puree is added to the dough, giving it a vibrant color and a boost of iron and vitamins.
This variant not only tastes good but also makes for an excellent source of essential nutrients.
Palak muthia can be an ideal option for those looking to add more greens to their diet without compromising on taste.
#3
Sweet potato muthia: A flavorful alternative
Sweet potato muthia brings a dash of sweetness to the traditional recipe.
Mashed sweet potatoes are added to the dough, giving it natural sweetness and a unique flavor profile.
Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, making this version both tasty and nutritious.
Sweet potato muthia can be enjoyed as a snack or even as part of a meal.
#4
Millet muthia: Embracing ancient grains
Millet muthia uses millet flour instead of wheat or quinoa flour, making it an excellent choice for gluten-free diets.
Millets are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and other essential minerals that promote good health.
This variant gives you the traditional taste with an added nutritional punch, making it a great option for anyone looking to add ancient grains to their diet.
Tip 1
Tips for perfecting homemade muthias
To perfect homemade muthias, ensure that you use fresh ingredients like coriander leaves or grated carrots for added flavor.
Steaming them properly ensures they remain soft inside while having a slightly crispy exterior when you pan-fry them lightly after steaming, if desired.
Experimenting with different spices like cumin seeds or sesame seeds can also enhance their taste further.