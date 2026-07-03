Want better nails? Start with these habits
What's the story
Maintaining healthy nails is an important part of personal grooming. For beginners, it can be a bit daunting to know where to start. However, with a few simple habits, you can keep your nails strong and beautiful. This article lists five essential nail care habits that are easy to follow and can make a world of difference in the health of your nails. By adding these practices to your routine, you can have the nails you've always wanted.
Tip 1
Keep nails clean and dry
Keeping your nails clean and dry is important to avoid infections and breakage. Make sure to wash your hands regularly with mild soap and water. After washing, dry your hands well, especially around the nail area. This habit prevents dirt from getting under the nails and keeps them strong.
Tip 2
Moisturize regularly
Just like skin, nails also need moisture to stay healthy. Apply a moisturizing lotion or oil to your hands and nails every day. This keeps your nails from becoming brittle or splitting by providing them with the moisture they need. Focus on the cuticles as well, as they can get dry and cracked without proper care.
Tip 3
Avoid biting your nails
Nail biting is not just a bad habit, but it can also damage the nail bed and lead to infections. To break this habit, try keeping your nails trimmed short or using bitter-tasting nail polish designed to deter biting. Finding alternative stress-relief methods can also help reduce the urge over time.
Tip 4
Use protective gloves
Exposure to harsh chemicals in cleaning products or prolonged water contact can weaken your nails over time. Wearing protective gloves while doing household chores or when washing dishes protects your hands from these damaging elements. This simple step goes a long way in maintaining nail strength and health.
Tip 5
Trim nails regularly
Regular trimming is key to preventing nails from snagging or breaking at inconvenient times. Use sharp scissors or clippers specifically designed for nails, trimming them straight across to avoid ingrown nails. Aim to trim every two weeks, adjusting frequency based on individual growth rates, ensuring consistent maintenance of your nail length and shape.