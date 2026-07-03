Regular trimming is key to preventing nails from snagging

Want better nails? Start with these habits

By Vinita Jain 09:52 am Jul 03, 202609:52 am

What's the story

Maintaining healthy nails is an important part of personal grooming. For beginners, it can be a bit daunting to know where to start. However, with a few simple habits, you can keep your nails strong and beautiful. This article lists five essential nail care habits that are easy to follow and can make a world of difference in the health of your nails. By adding these practices to your routine, you can have the nails you've always wanted.