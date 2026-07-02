Namak pare has its origins in Indian households where it was prepared during festivals

The story behind India's famous namak pare

By Vinita Jain 02:20 pm Jul 02, 202602:20 pm

What's the story

Namak pare, a traditional Indian snack, has traveled from the kitchens of India to become a global favorite. These crispy, savory snacks are made from flour and spices and are loved for their simplicity and flavor. From being a tea-time companion to a party snack, namak pare has evolved into a versatile snack option across the globe. Here's how this humble snack became a global sensation.