Turn simple napkins into beautiful table decor
What's the story
Napkin folding is an art that can elevate any dining experience, be it a casual lunch or a formal dinner party. By adding a touch of elegance and sophistication, these simple folds can make your table setting more inviting. Whether you're a novice or someone looking to brush up on skills, knowing some basic napkin folds can go a long way in impressing your guests. Here are five essential napkin folds everyone should know.
Tip 1
The classic rectangle fold
The classic rectangle fold is the simplest and most widely used napkin fold.
To do this, lay the napkin flat on the table and fold it in half lengthwise. Then, fold it in half again to create a long rectangle.
This fold is perfect for casual meals and can be placed under cutlery or used as a base for other folds.
Tip 2
The triangle fold
The triangle fold is another easy yet classy option.
Start by folding the napkin in half diagonally to create a triangle shape.
Then, fold the two outer corners towards the center to form a smaller triangle on top.
This fold looks great when placed on plates, giving them a hint of elegance without being too much.
Tip 3
The pocket fold
The pocket fold adds functionality to your table setting by creating a pocket for utensils or place cards.
Start by folding the napkin in half diagonally, then fold the two outer edges towards the centerline to form a smaller triangle with an open pocket at the bottom.
This is ideal for formal occasions where you want to provide guests with personalized items.
Tip 4
The rosebud fold
The rosebud fold adds a romantic touch to any table setting.
To make it, start by folding the napkin into quarters and then roll it tightly from one corner to another.
Tuck one end under itself to secure it, and then gently pull up on each layer until they resemble petals of a rosebud.
This intricate design works best for special occasions like weddings or anniversaries.
Tip 5
The fan fold
The fan fold adds a dramatic flair to any table setting.
Start by folding the napkin accordion-style from one edge to another, making sure each fold is of the same width.
Then, hold the folded napkin at its center and spread out the ends to create a fan shape.
This is perfect for buffets or any setting where you want to make a statement.