Natural sugar v/s refined sugar: Myth v/s facts

Sugar is sugar, right? But, not really. Natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables are often pitted against refined sugars found in processed foods. The two are different in how they affect our bodies. Knowing the difference can help you make better dietary choices. Here's how natural and refined sugars differ in terms of nutritional value, health impact, and more.

#1 Nutritional value of natural sugars Natural sugars come with vitamins, minerals, and fiber that refined sugars lack. For example, fruits are loaded with vitamin C and potassium, which are essential for good health. The fiber in fruits also helps with digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Refined sugars, however, are stripped of these nutrients during processing, giving you empty calories that don't add to your nutrition.

#2 Impact on blood sugar levels Natural sugars release energy slowly into the bloodstream, owing to the presence of fiber and other nutrients. This slow release helps keep blood sugar levels stable and prevents spikes that can lead to energy crashes or cravings for more sugar. Refined sugars, on the other hand, lead to quick spikes in blood glucose levels as they are absorbed rapidly by the body.

#3 Role in weight management Eating natural sugars can help with weight management, as they keep you full longer than refined ones. The fiber in whole fruits and veggies makes you feel full, which can help you control your calorie intake over time. Refined sugars, on the other hand, are often added to processed foods without adding any nutritional value or satiety.