Nature journaling: Concept and how to practice 

If you haven't heard of it, nature journaling is the perfect combination of observation and the health benefits of being outdoors. It simply involves observing nature and recording them (observations, thoughts, feelings) in a journal. It can improve mental well-being, reduce stress, and increase the ability to focus. Journaling about nature helps you connect better with the world around you and stay healthy.

Tools Choose your tools wisely Selecting the right tools is essential for effective nature journaling. A sturdy notebook and quality pens or pencils are basic requirements. Consider using colored pencils or watercolors to add visual elements to your entries. The choice of tools should be based on personal preference and ease of use. Having reliable materials ensures that you can capture your observations accurately and creatively without any interruptions.

Location Find your perfect spot Choosing an inspiring location is key to successful nature journaling. Be it a local park or garden or a forest trail, find a place where you feel comfortable and connected to nature. The spot should have diverse flora and fauna to observe and document. Spending time in such environments not only enhances your journal entries but also positively affects your mental health with peace and tranquility.

Observation Observe mindfully Mindful observation lies at the core of nature journaling. Take time to observe details such as colors, shapes, sounds, and movements around you. Use all your senses to fully experience the environment you're documenting. This practice promotes mindfulness by turning your attention towards present moments rather than distractions or stressors from daily life.