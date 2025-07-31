Kinnauri breakfasts: These local dishes are a must-try

Kinnaur is a picturesque district in Himachal Pradesh , India, boasting of a unique culture and traditions. The region's culinary offerings are no less fascinating, with the most nutritious and tasty breakfast dishes. Not only do these breakfasts reflect the local lifestyle, but they also use ingredients native to the region. So, if you want to try something new, Kinnauri breakfasts are delightful.

Steamed bread Sidu: A steamed delight Sidu is a traditional steamed bread, made from wheat flour. It is usually stuffed with poppy seeds or walnuts for a flavorful punch. This dish is usually served hot, with a generous dollop of ghee or butter. Not only is sidu super delicious, it also gives you a huge energy boost for the entire day, thanks to its high carbohydrate content.

Chickpea curry Chana madra: A nutritious start Chana madra is another chickpea curry but this one is cooked in yogurt and flavored with spices like cumin and coriander. The creamy texture and tangy taste makes this dish an ideal companion for rice or flatbreads like roti. Chana madra is packed with protein, hence, a perfect pick for people looking for a filling breakfast.

Local pancake Patande: The Kinnauri pancake Although patande has a pancake-like appearance, the dish has its own unique flavor owing to local ingredients such as buckwheat flour. These pancakes are often drizzled with honey or jam, which adds a sweet taste to their mildly nutty flavor. Patande serves as a light yet fulfilling breakfast.

Fried bread snack Babru: A savory treat Babru is another widely loved breakfast item in Kinnaur, similar to puris but stuffed with black gram paste, before frying them. This delicious savory can be eaten alone or with a side of chutney or curd for some flavor contrast. The crispy texture of babru is something that nobody can say no to.