5-minute breakfasts: Maple-spiced banana porridge

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for your day. How about a five-minute maple-spiced nutty banana porridge? It is a simple yet delicious option. From the natural sweetness of bananas to the rich flavor of maple syrup, and a hint of spice, this breakfast dish is easy to prepare and packed with nutrients. It makes it ideal for those busy mornings.

Essentials Ingredients you need To make this porridge, you'll need rolled oats, a ripe banana, maple syrup, and nuts of your choice such as almonds or walnuts. You can also add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for extra flavor. These ingredients are available in most kitchens and are affordable, making this recipe easy for many to try.

Cooking process Preparation steps Start by mashing the banana in a bowl until smooth. Add half a cup of rolled oats and one cup of water or milk to a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the mashed banana, and cook for about three minutes until thickened. Add one tablespoon of maple syrup and your preferred spices during cooking.

Texture enhancement Adding nutty crunch Once your porridge reaches the desired consistency, take it off the heat and pour it into a serving bowl. Top with some chopped nuts for added texture and nutrition. Nuts provide healthy fats and protein which can help keep you full for longer through the morning.