5 ways to add sorghum to your meals 

Sorghum is an incredibly versatile and nutritious grain that has been trending for its health benefits and adaptability in multiple recipes. Loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, sorghum can be an excellent addition to your diet. Here are five innovative ways in which you can add sorghum to your meals, adding both variety and nutrition. Whether breakfast or savory meal, sorghum has infinite possibilities!

Morning boost Sorghum breakfast porridge Start your day with a hearty bowl of sorghum porridge. Cooked just like oatmeal, sorghum porridge makes a warm and filling breakfast option. Mix cooked sorghum grains with milk or plant-based alternatives, then toss in fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness. A sprinkle of nuts or seeds can add some texture and nutrition. This breakfast choice is not just satisfying, but also keeps you energetic through the morning.

Fresh twist Sorghum salad delight Incorporate cooked sorghum into salads for an added nutritional punch. Its chewy texture goes well with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Toss these ingredients together with a light vinaigrette dressing for a refreshing meal option. The fiber content in sorghum keeps you full longer while adding essential vitamins and minerals to your diet.

Baking alternative Sorghum flour baking Sorghum flour makes an excellent gluten-free alternative in baking recipes. Use it to prepare bread, muffins, or pancakes without compromising on taste or texture. When you're substituting wheat flour with sorghum flour in recipes, consider adding xanthan gum or some other binding agent to achieve the desired consistency. This switch not only caters to gluten-sensitive individuals but also adds more nutrients into baked goods.

Flavorful dish Savory sorghum pilaf Create a savory pilaf using whole grain sorghum as the base ingredient instead of rice or quinoa. Cooked with vegetable broth and seasoned with herbs like thyme or rosemary, this dish becomes aromatic and flavorful. Add vegetables such as carrots and peas for color contrast, along with protein sources like tofu cubes if desired. This makes it suitable even as a main course meal option, providing a balanced nutrition profile overall.