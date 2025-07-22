5 overrated destinations to skip in Iceland

Iceland , with its gorgeous landscapes and natural wonders, lures travelers from every corner of the world. But, not every destination lives up to the hype. While some spots are amazing, others aren't worth your time or money. Here, we list five overrated destinations in Iceland that you would want to skip on your next visit. By avoiding these places, you can explore more real and rewarding experiences elsewhere in this beautiful country.

Expensive soak Blue Lagoon: A pricey dip The Blue Lagoon is frequently advertised as a must-visit place in Iceland for its milky blue waters and opulent spa facilities. However, it also comes with a steep price that can go up to $100 per person just for entry. The lagoon is also commonly packed with tourists, which can take away from the relaxing experience many desire. Try one of Iceland's many natural hot springs instead for a more authentic, budget-friendly soak.

Tourist trap Golden Circle: Overcrowded circuit The Golden Circle is a popular route which features Thingvellir National Park, Geysir geothermal area, and Gullfoss waterfall. Although mind-blowingly impressive, these sites are usually crowded with tourists all year long. The throngs can make it tough to soak in the natural beauty of these places. Exploring comparatively less-traveled routes like the Diamond Circle or Westfjords may provide a more tranquil experience sans stunning vistas.

Shopping strip Reykjavik's main street: Commercialized stroll Reykjavik's main street, Laugavegur, is famous for its shops and cafes but has become more commercialized over the years. Most stores serve tourists with overpriced souvenirs instead of unique local products or experiences. For those who want to find authentic Icelandic culture and craftsmanship at reasonable prices, should check out smaller neighborhoods or local markets away from downtown Reykjavik.

Packed panorama Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon: Crowded views Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon is renowned for its floating icebergs set against dramatic backdrops. But it has gotten too popular with visitors, making it overcrowded, particularly in peak seasons. So much so that you can't even find a parking space nearby, let alone enjoying serene moments in nature's grandeur. Opting instead towards lesser-known glacial lagoons like Fjallsarlon could offer similar awe-inspiring vistas, minus the hordes of people competing for the same photo-ops.