Figs and walnuts: Why it's a healthy combination

Figs and walnuts make a delightful combination for a nutritious snack. Both are packed with essential nutrients that contribute to overall health. While figs offer natural sweetness, the crunch of walnuts is just so satisfying. Together, they make for a balanced snack that you could enjoy any time of the day. Here's why you must pair figs and walnuts.

Fig facts Nutritional benefits of figs Figs are packed with dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps cholesterol in check. They are loaded with vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin K, and various B vitamins. Figs also make a great source of minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium. These nutrients promote bone health and regulate blood pressure levels.

Walnut wonders Health advantages of walnuts Walnuts are known for their high omega-3 fatty acids content, which promote heart health by reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. They also contain antioxidants that protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Walnuts also give you protein and healthy fats that contribute to satiety, making them an excellent choice for snacking.

Perfect pairing Combining figs with walnuts The sweet and earthy flavors of figs and walnuts complement each other perfectly. The natural sweetness of figs works well with the earthy flavor of walnuts. This sweet and nutty combination not only satisfies sweet cravings but also provides sustained energy with a balanced macronutrient profile.