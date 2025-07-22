Healthy diet 101: 5 must-try sprouts

Sprouts are nothing but young plants that have just started growing from seeds. They're loaded with nutrients and can be a great addition to your diet. Eating sprouts with your meals can give you the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that boost your overall health. Here are five types of sprouts you could try adding to your lifestyle.

Alfalfa Alfalfa sprouts: Nutrient powerhouse Alfalfa sprouts may be tiny, but they're powerful in terms of nutrition. They are packed with vitamins C and K, along with calcium, magnesium, and iron. Alfalfa sprouts are low in calories but high in protein, making them an ideal choice for anyone wanting to maintain or lose weight without compromising on nutrient intake.

Broccoli Broccoli sprouts: Antioxidant rich Broccoli sprouts are famous for having high amounts of sulforaphane, a compound known for its antioxidant properties. These properties make them extremely useful in reducing inflammation and supporting detoxification in the body. Adding broccoli sprouts to your diet via salads or sandwiches is an easy way of increasing your intake of these powerful compounds and making your life healthier.

Mung bean Mung bean sprouts: Protein packed Mung bean sprouts provide an excellent source of plant-based protein along with fiber, vitamin C, and folate. Their crunchy texture makes them perfect in stir-fries or as a topping on different dishes. Their protein content is especially appealing for vegetarians who want to up their protein intake without having to eat meat.

Lentil Lentil sprouts: Fiber rich option Lentil sprouts are an excellent source of dietary fiber, which helps digestion and also keeps blood sugar levels in check. They are also rich in iron and folate, which help in the production of energy and keep you active. You can easily toss lentil sprouts in soups or salads for an extra dose of nutrition.