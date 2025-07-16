Swap pretzels for rice cakes: Here's why

Replacing pretzels with lightly salted rice cakes can be an easy dietary switch that can work wonders. Rice cakes are generally lower on calories and sodium compared to pretzels, which makes them an ideal choice for anyone wanting to keep a check on their intake. Here's why rice cakes could be the better choice and how they can easily be incorporated into your daily routine.

Calorie count Lower calorie option Rice cakes typically have fewer calories than pretzels, which can be advantageous for those keeping track of their calorie consumption. One rice cake usually has about 35 calories, while the same serving of pretzels can have more than double that. This makes rice cakes a great choice for people looking to cut back on their overall caloric intake without compromising on snacking happiness.

Sodium levels Reduced sodium content Lightly salted rice cakes typically contain lower sodium than regular pretzels. Excess sodium is associated with higher blood pressure and other problems. Opting for rice cakes allows you to enjoy a savory snack while maintaining sodium levels. This substitution might prove beneficial for the heart in the long run.

Snack variety Versatile snack choice Rice cakes are versatile as they go well with various toppings such as hummus or avocado spread. Unlike pretzels that are commonly eaten plain or with high fat or sugar dips, rice cakes provide a neutral base that goes well with sweet and savory toppings. This versatility opens the doors for creative snacking options according to your taste preferences.