Ever heard of these citrus fruits? Try them today

While we all love our go-to citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, there's a whole world of forgotten citrus that can impart delicious flavors to your food. These lesser-known fruits have unique tastes and fragrances that can amp up your cooking. Trying them not only adds fun to your palate but also brings in new textures and colors to your food. Here are five citrus fruits that deserve a spot in your kitchen.

Yuzu Yuzu: The Japanese delight Yuzu is a citrus fruit native to East Asia, especially Japan. It looks like a small grapefruit with bumpy skin and is famous for its fragrant zest and acidic juice. Unlike the other citrus fruits, yuzu has a nuanced taste with notes of lime, lemon, and grapefruit. It is commonly used in dressings, marinades, or as a garnish to add flavor to other dishes.

Kaffir lime Kaffir lime: A Southeast Asian staple Kaffir lime is popular in Southeast Asian cuisine for its fragrant leaves, not its fruit. The leaves provide an intense citrusy fragrance that enhances soups, curries, and stir-fries. The fruit itself has bumpy skin and yields little juice but provides an intense zest ideal for depth in sauces or desserts.

Calamondin Calamondin: A tiny powerhouse Calamondin is a small hybrid of kumquat and mandarin orange, native to the Philippines. Its thin skin facilitates easy consumption whole or as an ingredient in some marmalades or drinks. Calamondin is small but packs a punch with its sour taste, balanced by subtle sweetness when ripe.

Buddha's hand Buddha's hand: An exotic aroma source What makes Buddha's hand stand out is its peculiar shape, with fingers jutting out from the bottom of the fruit. This variety of citron is void of pulp but makes up for it with a very fragrant rind, perfect for infusing oils or making candied peels used in baking recipes.