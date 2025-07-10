Delicious ways to cook with jowar puffs

Jowar puffs (from ancient grain sorghum) are quickly becoming the go-to healthy snack option. These light and crunchy puffs are not just nutritious, but also versatile to use in cooking. You could include them in various dishes to add texture and flavor. From breakfast bowls to savory snacks, jowar puffs bring a unique twist to traditional recipes. Here are some surprising ways to include jowar puffs in your meals.

Morning boost Breakfast bowl delight Start your day with a healthy breakfast bowl of jowar puffs. Mix them with yogurt or milk, fresh fruits like berries or bananas, and a drizzle of honey for sweetness. The crunch of the puffs makes for an interesting contrast in texture with the creaminess of yogurt or milk. This makes for a balanced meal packed with fiber and essential nutrients, keeping you energized all morning.

Crunchy munchies Savory snack mix Create a savory snack mix by combining jowar puffs with roasted nuts, seeds, and spices like cumin or paprika. This mix is perfect for those mid-afternoon cravings when you need something crunchy yet healthy. The blend of flavors from spices and the natural nuttiness of jowar makes it an irresistible snack option that is both satisfying and nourishing.

Fresh crunch Salad topping twist Add an unexpected twist to your salads by using jowar puffs as toppings instead of croutons. Their lightness complements leafy greens well, providing an extra layer of crunch without adding too many calories. Toss them over mixed greens along with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing for a refreshing salad experience that is both filling and flavorful.