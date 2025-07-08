Must-have herbs for every kitchen

In a vegetarian kitchen, herbs are a game-changer, bringing out the flavor and aroma in dishes. Not just seasoning, they amplify the natural taste of vegetables and grains too. Using a variety of herbs can make the simplest of ingredients into something really delicious. Here, we take you through some must-have culinary herbs that every vegetarian kitchen should stock to spice up everyday cooking.

Flavor enhancer Basil: A versatile herb Basil's sweet and slightly peppery flavor make it the perfect addition to many vegetarian dishes. The herb goes well with tomatoes, making it perfect for sauces, salads, and soups. You can also use fresh basil leaves in pesto or as a garnish on pizzas and pastas. Its versatility makes it a staple herb that you can use both fresh and dried.

Fragrant addition Rosemary: Aromatic delight Rosemary is an aromatic herb with needle-like leaves that add depth to roasted vegetables, breads, and stews. Its strong flavor means a little goes a long way in enhancing the taste of dishes. Rosemary can also be infused in oils or vinegars to create flavorful dressings or marinades.

Subtle aroma Thyme: Earthy undertones With its earthy undertones, thyme beautifully complements root vegetables, beans, and grains. A favorite in soups, stews, and casseroles, thyme is resilient during long cooking times, retaining its flavor well. Both fresh sprigs and dried thyme find their way into various recipes, making it a must-have in any vegetarian kitchen. Its subtle aroma enhances dishes without overpowering them.

Bright flavor Cilantro: Fresh zest Cilantro brings a bright, citrusy zest to salads, salsas, and curries. Its distinct taste ensures freshness in any dish it's added to. While some people find cilantro's flavor soapy due to genetic differences in taste perception, it remains a worldwide favorite for its unique contribution to culinary creations.