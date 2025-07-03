Turn leftover bread into tasty croquettes, we tell you how

Leftover bread is usually thrown away, but it can be turned into delicious vegetarian croquettes. This easy process not only minimizes food waste but also provides you with a tasty snack/meal option. Using basic ingredients available in most kitchens, you can easily prepare these croquettes at home. Here's a guide to the steps and tips to prepare these delightful treats from leftover bread.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To begin, gather your ingredients: leftover bread, boiled potatoes, chopped onions, green chilies, and spices such as cumin and coriander powder. You will also need some salt to taste and some oil for frying. These basic ingredients are found in most households. The combination of these items will form the base of your croquettes.

Mix preparation Preparing the mixture Start by soaking the leftover bread slices in water for a few seconds until they soften. Squeeze out excess water and crumble them into a bowl. Add mashed boiled potatoes to this mix along with chopped onions and green chilies. Season with cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt as per your taste preference.

Shape formation Shaping the croquettes Once your mixture is ready, take small portions of it and shape them into oval or round patties with your hands. Make sure that each patty is compact so that it holds together while frying. If required, you can dust them lightly with flour to help them hold their shape.