Turn leftover bread into tasty croquettes, we tell you how
What's the story
Leftover bread is usually thrown away, but it can be turned into delicious vegetarian croquettes. This easy process not only minimizes food waste but also provides you with a tasty snack/meal option. Using basic ingredients available in most kitchens, you can easily prepare these croquettes at home. Here's a guide to the steps and tips to prepare these delightful treats from leftover bread.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To begin, gather your ingredients: leftover bread, boiled potatoes, chopped onions, green chilies, and spices such as cumin and coriander powder. You will also need some salt to taste and some oil for frying. These basic ingredients are found in most households. The combination of these items will form the base of your croquettes.
Mix preparation
Preparing the mixture
Start by soaking the leftover bread slices in water for a few seconds until they soften. Squeeze out excess water and crumble them into a bowl. Add mashed boiled potatoes to this mix along with chopped onions and green chilies. Season with cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt as per your taste preference.
Shape formation
Shaping the croquettes
Once your mixture is ready, take small portions of it and shape them into oval or round patties with your hands. Make sure that each patty is compact so that it holds together while frying. If required, you can dust them lightly with flour to help them hold their shape.
Frying tips
Frying techniques for best results
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat until hot enough for frying but not smoking. Careful drop the shaped croquettes into the oil, not overcrowding the pan. Fry them on both sides until golden brown. Remove them from oil using a slotted spoon once done. Drain excess oil on paper towels before serving hot with chutney or sauce of choice.