Turmeric desserts you'll love

Turmeric, which is often hailed as a superfood, isn't just for savory dishes. The vibrant color and earthy flavor of the spice make it an interesting addition to desserts. From cookies to ice creams, adding turmeric to desserts will give them a unique twist and will appeal to the palate as well as the eye. And, it's also good for you!

Frozen treats Turmeric-infused ice creams Turmeric-infused ice creams are also gaining popularity for their unique flavor profile. The subtle warmth of turmeric pairs well with creamy bases like coconut milk or almond milk, making for a refreshing dessert option. Adding spices like cinnamon or cardamom further enhances the taste. These ice creams not only satisfy sweet cravings but also provide a dose of antioxidants and nutrients in turmeric.

Creamy delights Golden milk puddings Golden milk puddings marry the calming properties of classic golden milk with the consistency of velvety pudding. Whipped up by mixing turmeric with almond milk, honey, and chia seeds, these puddings are deliciously healthy. The honey's natural sweetness pairs well with turmeric's earthy flavors, while the chia seeds offer an enjoyable texture.

Baked goods Turmeric-spiced cookies Turmeric-spiced cookies are a delightful twist on classic recipes, where this golden spice adds a punch. Turmeric and ginger or nutmeg cookies are aromatic ones that are perfect for tea time or an afternoon snack. These cookies not only pack a burst of flavor but also include the health benefits of turmeric consumption.