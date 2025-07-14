Simple tips to declutter your work desk
What's the story
To be productive, it's important to keep your workspace organized. However, one of the biggest contributors to that clutter is poor stationery etiquette. If everyone followed some guidelines, things would be much easier, and office spaces would be much cleaner. From keeping your pens in order to using post-its wisely, here are five stationery etiquettes that'll help you keep your workspace organized.
Essential items
Keep only necessary items on desk
A cluttered desk can be distracting and counterproductive. Keep only essential items within reach, like pens, notepads, and a calendar. Store away unnecessary items to keep the surface clean. This practice not only helps in reducing distractions but also makes it easier to find what you need quickly.
Clear labels
Label everything clearly
Labeling is essential for keeping any workspace organized. By labeling files, drawers, and storage boxes clearly, you can find things easily without wasting time looking for them. Use simple labels with clear fonts to avoid confusion. This practice makes sure that everything has its own place and lowers the chances of misplacing important documents or supplies.
Declutter routine
Regularly declutter your workspace
Regular decluttering is essential to keep your workspace organized in the long run. Dedicate some time weekly or monthly to sort through your desk and eliminate items that are no longer needed or used frequently. This practice prevents the build-up of unnecessary materials and maintains a neat space.
Smart storage
Use storage solutions wisely
Investing in smart storage solutions like drawer organizers or shelves can do wonders in organizing your workspace. These tools help you categorize different types of stationery in an efficient manner while making the most of available space. When used properly, storage solutions ensure that every item has a designated spot, making it easier for you to keep everything in order.
Sharing etiquette
Practice sharing etiquette with colleagues
In shared workspaces, good sharing etiquette with colleagues goes a long way in keeping harmony and desks of your team members organized too! Return borrowed stuff immediately after use so others have access when required. If issues due to usage patterns affecting availability at peak demand times unexpected during busy schedules throughout day-to-day operations at workplaces globally today, communicate openly about shared resources like printers or staplers.