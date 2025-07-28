Cooking with pandan leaves: Recipes you'll love

Pandan leaves are known for their distinctive aroma and flavor and are a staple in many Southeast Asian cuisines. These bright green leaves can be used to elevate sweet and savory dishes alike. Their subtle fragrance gives a unique touch that brings an element of surprise to the palate. Here are recipes that highlight the versatility of the beloved pandan leaves, giving you a delicious twist to age-old recipes.

Rice dish Pandan coconut rice delight To prepare pandan coconut rice, rinse two cups of jasmine rice first. Combine the clean rice in a pot with two cups of coconut milk, one cup of water, and three knotted pandan leaves. Boil, then simmer until the rice is tender and the liquid absorbed. The dish gives off a sweet coconut aroma, deepened by pandan.

Breakfast treat Pandan pancakes for breakfast Pandan pancakes offer an exciting twist on traditional breakfast fare. Blend one cup of flour with one tablespoon of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder, half cup of coconut milk, and juice from four pandan leaves until smooth. Cook spoonfuls on a hot griddle until bubbles form on top; flip and cook until golden brown. These pancakes are soft with an enticing green hue.

Beverage option Refreshing pandan iced tea Pandan iced tea makes for an amazing refreshing option on hot days. Boil four cups of water with six pandan leaves tied in knots for ten minutes to extract the flavor completely; remove from heat after steeping. Add honey or sugar according to taste preference while warm, so that it dissolves easily into the mixture. Serve chilled over ice cubes as per the drinker's liking!