Try these recipes featuring squash

Squash is one of those versatile vegetables that you can enjoy all year long. From butternut to acorn and zucchini, squash can be used in a plethora of culinary possibilities. Be it a hearty meal or a light snack, you can bring squash into your cooking in creative ways. Here are incredible ways to cook with squash and make your meals exciting and nutritious all year long.

Roasting Roasted squash for rich flavor Roasting squash brings out its natural sweetness and enhances its flavor profile. To roast squash, just cut it into cubes or slices, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and bake in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until tender. This method works well for both winter and summer varieties of squash. Roasted squash can be served as a side dish or added to salads for an extra burst of flavor.

Soup making Squash soup for comforting warmth Squash soup is such a comforting dish, ideal for cooler months, but you can also enjoy it chilled during warmer seasons. Saute some onions and garlic in olive oil, add peeled and cubed squash along with vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the squash is soft, then blend until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added depth.

Grilling Grilled squash for smoky taste Grilling gives squash a lovely smoky taste that goes beautifully with its own. Slice the squash lengthwise into thick strips or rounds and brush them lightly with olive oil. Grill over medium heat until grill marks appear on both sides, and the flesh is tender yet firm enough not to fall apart easily when handled.