Must-try Ecuadorian snacks

Ecuador is home to a wide range of vegetarian snacks that showcase its rich culinary heritage. Not only are these snacks delicious, but they also give you a glimpse into the country's vibrant food culture. From street vendors to local markets, these vegetarian delights are easily available, and their unique flavors are worth a try. Be it a seasoned traveler or a curious foodie, these Ecuadorian snacks promise an exciting culinary journey.

Crispy treat Empanadas de viento: A crispy delight Empanadas de viento or "wind empanadas" are a popular snack in Ecuador. These crispy pastries are filled with cheese and fried until golden brown. The name comes from their light and airy texture, which makes them seem as if they are filled with air. Often sprinkled with sugar before serving, they offer a delightful combination of sweet and savory flavors that is sure to please any palate.

Potato pancakes Llapingachos: Potato pancakes with cheese Llapingachos are traditional potato pancakes stuffed with cheese, hailing from the highlands of Ecuador. Prepared by mashing boiled potatoes and mixing them with cheese before frying, these pancakes sport a crispy exterior and soft interior. They are commonly served as part of a larger meal but can be relished on their own as a filling snack.

Plantain chips Chifles: Crunchy plantain chips Chifles are thinly sliced plantain chips fried to perfection. These crunchy snacks are available all over Ecuador and are a great substitute for regular potato chips. Lightly seasoned with salt or spices, chifles provide the simplest yet tastiest snacking experience that brings out the flavor of plantains.

Corn cakes Humitas: Steamed corn cakes Humitas are basically fresh corn dough, mixed with cheese, wrapped in corn husks and steamed or boiled. Though similar to tamales, this traditional snack has its own unique flavor owing to the use of fresh corn as opposed to masa harina (corn flour). You can have humitas hot or cold, and they are both comfort food and nutritious.