Navigating virtual reality events with etiquette

What's the story Virtual reality (VR) events are the new rave, providing immersive experiences without leaving your couch. But, just like in real life, there are rules to follow when attending a conference, concert, or social gathering in VR. Knowing the etiquette can make the experience more enjoyable for everyone. So, here are some essential tips on how to navigate these events with respect and have a great time!

Appearance

Dress appropriately for the occasion

Even in the virtual world, what your avatar wears can leave a lasting first impression. For professional occasions such as conferences or meetings, select an avatar look that mirrors business casual or formal attire, depending on the event's tone. For more informal get-togethers, you can be more creative. However, keep in mind that super flashy or inappropriate outfits may not be appreciated by everyone present.

Space

Respect personal space

Even in the virtual world, personal space is important. Refrain from moving your avatar too close to others; it can feel intrusive or uncomfortable, just like in real life. Most VR platforms have implemented mechanisms to simulate personal space; make sure to respect these boundaries. Being mindful of this aspect helps ensure a positive and comfortable experience for all users.

Conduct

Be mindful of your language and behavior

The anonymity of virtual spaces can sometimes lead to people behaving without their usual inhibitions or filters. However, it's essential to remember that the rules of respect and decency still apply, even in a VR setting. Refrain from using offensive language or making inappropriate jokes. Behind every avatar is a real person with feelings, and they deserve to be treated with respect.

Audio etiquette

Use mute when not speaking

Unwanted noise can be very disruptive during VR events, particularly if microphones are capturing sounds from participants' physical surroundings. Please keep your mic muted when you're not speaking to avoid any accidental disturbances. This small act of courtesy makes it easier for everyone to hear the speakers and keeps the audio experience pleasant for all.

Participation

Engage actively but politely

Your active participation is welcomed and appreciated in virtual reality events! It makes the experience more enjoyable and valuable for both hosts and attendees. However, please be mindful to do so respectfully without cutting off others who are speaking. Wait for a natural pause or use built-in features like raising your hand (if the platform provides it) before sharing your insights.