What's the story

Ncuti Gatwa, known for his colorful and unique style, often draws inspiration from his Rwandan heritage, effortlessly blending traditional elements with modern fashion.

This article will show you how to add a touch of Gatwa's daring elegance to your wardrobe.

By embracing bold colors, complex patterns, and well-fitted silhouettes, you can create a standout look that also celebrates African culture, echoing Gatwa's fusion of tradition and contemporary flair.