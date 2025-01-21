What's the story

Herbal poultices have been a cornerstone of African traditional medicine for centuries, providing natural solutions for a wide range of ailments.

Harnessing the power of medicinal herbs, these poultices help reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and facilitate the body's healing process.

In this article, we delve into the art of crafting African herbal poultices with the same meticulous care, empowering readers to recreate these ancient healing practices at home.