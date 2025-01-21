What's the story

Hibiscus is a beautiful and multifunctional flower, and it is used all over Africa to make refreshing and healthy vegan drinks.

Characterized by its deep red color and tart flavor, it not only elevates the taste of beverages but also provides a myriad of health benefits.

In this article, we delve into the key types of African hibiscus used in vegan drinks, shedding light on their unique attributes and applications.