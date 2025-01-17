What's the story

Seaweed, long overlooked and underappreciated, is finally getting its due.

This humble plant, which thrives along Africa's coastlines, is now being hailed as a superfood, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Beyond its unique flavor, seaweed also holds the potential for sustainable farming and economic growth.

Thanks to these health benefits, African seaweed is fast becoming a hot new ingredient in diets around the world.