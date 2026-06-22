The primary benefit of needle threading yoga is its ability to strengthen the core muscles

Try needle threading yoga for a stronger core

By Vinita Jain 02:40 pm Jun 22, 202602:40 pm

What's the story

Needle threading yoga is a unique practice that focuses on improving core strength and flexibility. The technique mimics the action of threading a needle, which requires precision and control. By incorporating this exercise into your routine, you can enhance your balance and stability, while also relieving stress. It's an accessible practice for all levels, making it a great addition to any fitness regimen.