What are negative calorie foods?

The concept of negative calorie foods is quite popular, suggesting that certain foods can actually burn more calories than they provide. The idea is that eating these foods can help you lose weight without cutting down on calories. However, the science behind negative calorie foods is a bit shaky. Let's take a look at the facts and myth behind this popular idea.

#1 The origin of negative calorie foods The term "negative calorie foods" came from the idea that some foods require more energy to digest than they provide. Usually, fruits and vegetables like celery, cucumber, and lettuce are cited as examples. The idea is that eating these foods would lead to weight loss by burning more calories than consumed.

#2 Scientific evidence behind the claim However, scientific evidence supporting the negative calorie food claim is limited. While it's true that digestion burns calories (known as the thermic effect of food), the number of calories burned is usually much lower than what the body gets from the food itself. Most studies indicate that no food has a truly negative calorie effect.

#3 Impact on metabolism and weight loss Eating negative calorie foods may have little to no impact on metabolism or weight loss. Although some foods may have a higher thermic effect than others, they won't cause a significant increase in metabolic rate or fat burning. A balanced diet with adequate nutrition is more effective for weight management than relying on specific "negative" foods.

