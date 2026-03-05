What are negative calorie foods?
What's the story
The concept of negative calorie foods is quite popular, suggesting that certain foods can actually burn more calories than they provide. The idea is that eating these foods can help you lose weight without cutting down on calories. However, the science behind negative calorie foods is a bit shaky. Let's take a look at the facts and myth behind this popular idea.
#1
The origin of negative calorie foods
The term "negative calorie foods" came from the idea that some foods require more energy to digest than they provide. Usually, fruits and vegetables like celery, cucumber, and lettuce are cited as examples. The idea is that eating these foods would lead to weight loss by burning more calories than consumed.
#2
Scientific evidence behind the claim
However, scientific evidence supporting the negative calorie food claim is limited. While it's true that digestion burns calories (known as the thermic effect of food), the number of calories burned is usually much lower than what the body gets from the food itself. Most studies indicate that no food has a truly negative calorie effect.
#3
Impact on metabolism and weight loss
Eating negative calorie foods may have little to no impact on metabolism or weight loss. Although some foods may have a higher thermic effect than others, they won't cause a significant increase in metabolic rate or fat burning. A balanced diet with adequate nutrition is more effective for weight management than relying on specific "negative" foods.
#4
Nutritional value vs. calorie count
While negative calorie foods may not help you lose weight, they are still nutritionally valuable. Most of these foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote overall health. Including these low-calorie options in your diet can help you stay healthy without worrying about calorie intake.