Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Bad breath can be a super embarrassing problem, affecting social life and confidence. While store-bought mouthwashes exist, they're full of chemicals that many people don't want to use. This article explores natural options, providing easy recipes for making herbal mouthwash at home. These remedies use simple ingredients with antibacterial and freshening power, helping to effectively fight bad breath.

Peppermint and tea tree oil mouthwash

Peppermint oil, with its invigorating aroma and natural antibacterial properties, serves as the perfect base for a DIY mouthwash. A dash of tea tree oil further amplifies its antimicrobial prowess. Combine one cup of distilled water, two drops of peppermint oil, and one drop of tea tree oil. Shake well before each use. Rinse with a small amount for 30 seconds twice daily for a refreshing and bacteria-busting experience.

Clove and cinnamon concoction

Clove is a natural analgesic (pain-reliever) and cinnamon contributes warmth and antibacterial properties, making this a powerful combination. Combine one teaspoon of ground cloves and half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder in two cups of boiling water. Allow it to cool, then strain into a clean bottle. Use this spicy-sweet mouthwash daily for fresh breath.

Herbal green tea rinse

Green tea is packed with antioxidants and possesses catechins that can kill oral bacteria causing bad breath. Steep two bags of green tea in one cup of hot water for five minutes. Take out the bags and let the tea cool down completely before using it as a mouth rinse once or twice a day. Bonus: You get a gentle caffeine kick if you use it in the morning.

Lemon and salt water solution

The acidity of lemon juice eliminates odors and promotes saliva flow, helping to cleanse the mouth. Salt acts as a natural antiseptic, eliminating bacteria that cause bad breath. Combine half a teaspoon of salt in one cup of warm water and add the juice of half a lemon. Use this rinse every morning or as needed to instantly refresh your breath.