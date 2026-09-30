Try these simple dynamic stretches before your workout
What's the story
Dynamic stretching is an essential part of any workout routine, especially for beginners. It helps improve flexibility and prepares the body for physical activity by increasing blood flow to the muscles. Unlike static stretching, dynamic stretching involves movement and mimics the activity you are about to do. This article will take you through various dynamic stretching techniques that can help beginners enhance their flexibility and prevent injuries during workouts.
Leg swings
Leg swings for flexibility
Leg swings are a simple, yet effective dynamic stretch that targets the hip flexors, hamstrings, and quadriceps.
To perform this stretch, hold onto a wall or sturdy object for balance. Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner without forcing the movement.
This exercise helps increase the range of motion in the hips and prepares the lower body for more intense activities.
Arm circles
Arm circles to warm up shoulders
Arm circles are great for warming up shoulder muscles and improving upper body flexibility.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height.
Start making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size.
Do both forward and backward circles to ensure balanced muscle activation around the shoulders.
Walking lunges
Walking lunges for lower body strength
Walking lunges are a comprehensive dynamic stretch that works on multiple muscle groups in the lower body, including glutes, quadriceps, and calves.
Take a step forward into a lunge position while keeping your back straight.
Alternate legs as you move forward across the floor or mat.
This exercise not only improves flexibility but also builds strength and stability.
High knees
High knees to engage core muscles
High knees are an excellent way to engage core muscles and improve cardiovascular endurance.
Start by jogging in place at a moderate pace, then gradually lift each knee toward your chest with increasing height and speed.
Focus on maintaining good posture throughout this exercise to maximize its benefits.
Butt kicks
Butt kicks for hamstring activation
Butt kicks target hamstring activation effectively before any workout session. They also improve overall flexibility levels over time if practiced regularly.
Start jogging lightly in place, then kick heels toward glutes repeatedly, ensuring each repetition is controlled.
This prevents injury, especially when performed correctly under supervision, if needed.